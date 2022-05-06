'Jesus, I want to do your will': The astonishing story of pro-life heroine Joan Andrews Bell
With the anticipated end of Roe v. Wade on the horizon, Jim Hale is profiling some of the heroes of the movement who have devoted their lives to ending abortion. Joan Andrews Bell will go down in pro-life history as one of the most influential and inspiring activists of all-time.
