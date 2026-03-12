Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Jesus WARNED of the END TIMES like the times of Noah: 'We are there'

Jesus said the end would be like the days of Noah, and Michael Hichborn of the Lepanto Institute joins to unpack what that actually means.

Before the Flood, humanity was not primitive. They lived centuries, shared one language, and accumulated knowledge rapidly. Hichborn argues the evidence points to an advanced pre-Flood civilization, sophisticated in technology, utterly corrupt in morals. They ate, they drank, they built, they married. And then the waters came.

The parallel to our own age is not a metaphor. Rapid technological explosion. Moral collapse. Sexual confusion. Violence normalized. A civilization that knows how to build but has forgotten how to worship. The same pattern is playing out on a global scale.

The conversation turns to the Church itself, a crisis within, leaders failing, the faithful adrift. The days of Noah are here. The question is whether we will be found faithful when the flood comes.

March 12, 2026

