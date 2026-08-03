Jesus WARNED US About the Modern Pharisees | Frank Wright

Frank Wright examines Christ’s parable of the Pharisee and the Publican as a timeless warning for the modern West. He argues that today’s liberal political culture often mirrors the Pharisee’s self-righteousness—claiming moral superiority through ideological conformity while treating dissenters with contempt. Wright contrasts this modern pride with the Publican’s humility and repentance, showing how the Gospel offers a clear spiritual and practical response to today’s political and cultural crises: a return to humility before God, Christian wisdom, and the created order.

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