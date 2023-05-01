Honor your mother this May with a tribute donation of any amount to LifeSite and we will send her a special LifeSite Mother’s Day card — Opportunity lasts until May 12!
Jesus' Weapon Against Abortion: His Divine Mercy

Jesus’ weapon against abortion is His divine mercy. The importance of trusting in God’s mercy and the consequences of despair — including suicide, euthanasia, and abortion. He also discussed the Department of Justice’s recommendation of no punishment for a violent transgender person who attacked a Catholic Church, and the Church’s inability to ordain women due to the priest being “in persona Christi.” Viewers are encouraged to celebrate the Feast of Divine Mercy and pray for the Church to stand against the radical leftist agendas.

Divine Mercy is a devotion given to St. Faustina by Jesus to pray against abortion. It includes the Divine Mercy Chaplet, which Jesus gave to St. Faustina to pray against abortion, and the promise of complete forgiveness of all sins and the remission of the temporal punishment due to sin on Divine Mercy Sunday — if one goes to confession and receives Holy Communion. Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, explains that Catholics must be intolerant and judgmental of anything contrary to the will of God, but not of the person God loves.

Watch the entire show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/get-ready-divine-mercy-comes-right-before-divine-justice-fr-chris-alar/ 

May 1, 2023

