Joan Andrews Bell’s husband shares updates on imprisoned wife: ‘Spirits are very strong’
Joan Andrews Bell was jailed earlier this year after being convicted of violating the FACE Act. In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, Joan’s husband, Chris, said that his wife is using her time behind bars to pray for an end to abortion.
November 29, 2023
