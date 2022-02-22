Joe Biden is the 'product' of weak bishops who don't defend Church teaching: Catholic activist
On today's episode John-Henry interviews Catholic conservative activist Deal Hudson on the themes of his recently published book, The Desecrators: Defeating the Cancel Culture Mob and Reclaiming One Nation Under God, co-written with Matt Schlapp.
The John-Henry Westen ShowFebruary 22, 2022
