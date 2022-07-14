Joe Biden lied: Voicemail reveals he knew about Hunter's Chinese business deals
On this week's Faith & Reason, Fr. Altman and John-Henry react to astonishing video of police in Uvalde fiddling around while children were getting massacred, a voicemail recording that proves Joe Biden knew about his son Hunter's business dealings in China, and Democratic efforts to allow abortions in states where they've been made illegal.
Faith & ReasonJuly 14, 2022
About the Show
Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Joe Biden lied: Voicemail reveals he knew about Hunter's Chinese business deals
-
Highland Park shooter's wickedness was not just limited to gun violence
-
-
How to protect your church from the pro-abortion 'Night of Rage'
-
'Open season': Abortion advocates promise more violence against pro-lifers