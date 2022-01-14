Apply for LifeSite's intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
John-Henry Westen explains how Catholics should act when Pope Francis contradicts Church teaching

LifeSite's Danielle Zuccaro asks John-Henry Westen a variety of questions submitted by "Sustainers," our beloved monthly donors. In today's episode, John-Henry discusses what Catholics should do if they witness a priest's irreverent or sacrilegious treatment of the Eucharist, how to think about Pope Francis' most troubling statements, and much more.

