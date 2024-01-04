Join us at LifeSite League

LifeSite League is a NEW on-the-ground citizen-powered movement of LifeSiteNews — empowering passionate pro-life and pro-family supporters to become citizen journalists, activists and prayer warriors building a Culture of Life. Championing faith and family, LifeSite League members are winning back parental rights in the classroom, standing up for pro-life values on the street, and promoting traditional Christian values in churches and the public square.

Now is the time to put our values into action — join the LifeSite League movement NOW: www.lifesitenews.com/lifesite-league