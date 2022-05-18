The Van Maren Show

Jonathon Van Maren tells Canadian March for Life to reject the 'sick world' of pro-abortionists

This week's episode of The Van Maren Show is Jonathon's speech at the March for Life in Toronto on Friday, May 13, the day after pro-lifers gathered at the March for Life in Ottawa. Included in the episode is an introduction and conclusion Jonathon recorded after the event.

