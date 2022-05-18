Jonathon Van Maren tells Canadian March for Life to reject the 'sick world' of pro-abortionists
This week's episode of The Van Maren Show is Jonathon's speech at the March for Life in Toronto on Friday, May 13, the day after pro-lifers gathered at the March for Life in Ottawa. Included in the episode is an introduction and conclusion Jonathon recorded after the event.
The Van Maren ShowMay 18, 2022
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
