Jordan Peterson SLAMS Pope Francis' Preoccupation with Climate Change, "Worshipping Gaia"
Jordan Peterson slammed the post-Vatican II Catholic Church’s uninspiring call to evangelism, critiquing the false mission of making the Church “more relevant.” Peterson also slammed Pope Francis’ preoccupation with climate change.
February 27, 2024
