Jordan Peterson SLAMS Pope Francis' Preoccupation with Climate Change, "Worshipping Gaia"

Jordan Peterson slammed the post-Vatican II Catholic Church’s uninspiring call to evangelism, critiquing the false mission of making the Church “more relevant.” Peterson also slammed Pope Francis’ preoccupation with climate change.

Watch the full episode of Faith and Reason here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/cdl-dolan-downplays-cecilia-gentilis-sacrilegious-funeral-at-st-patricks-cathedral/

February 27, 2024

