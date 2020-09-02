Podcast Image

Journalism today is about ‘personalities and memes rather than substance’

Wed Sep 2, 2020 - 2:26 pm EST

Alessandra Bocchi is an Italian journalist well-known for her freelance reporting all over the world. She believes the mainstream media is driven by ideology rather than a desire for truth. It’s “hard to find a nuanced and informed view” on current events, she says. Journalism today is “all about personalities and memes rather than substance.” It’s more concerned with “catering to [the progressive elite] as opposed to reporting the truth…they’ve lost their integrity and credibility in many respects.”

