Journalist exposes FBI's miscarriage of justice that led to death of jailed pro-lifer

John-Henry Westen speaks with investigative journalist Jenny Hay about the tragic case of pro-lifer Mark Reno, who was wrongfully accused by the FBI of arson and other federal crimes against a Knoxville Planned Parenthood facility, ultimately leading to his death in jail.

Hay outlines how Reno was suspected of setting fire to the Planned Parenthood facility despite significant evidence to the contrary, culminating in an investigation that had agents surveilling and questioning him at local pro-life events.

Reno was subsequently jailed, and despite being in good health prior to detention, died in custody from a supposedly untreated ulcer.

