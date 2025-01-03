Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Journey Back to the Faith | Deacon Keith

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Deacon Keith Fournier offers a powerful reflection on his journey back to the Catholic Church. Raised Catholic, Deacon Keith eventually drifted away, exploring Bible college, radical Marxist politics, and New Age spirituality in his search for meaning and truth. Through his experiences, he encountered the profound beauty and depth of the Catholic faith, ultimately returning to the Church he had left behind.

Deacon Keith reveals the pivotal moments, struggles, and grace-filled encounters that led him back to the fullness of the faith. His story is a reminder of God’s relentless pursuit of every soul and the Church’s enduring role as the repository of truth.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/from-marxist-rebel-to-catholic-deacon-keith-fourniers-journey-of-faith/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 3, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Journey Back to the Faith | Deacon Keith

Recent Videos
4:36

ISIS and the brutal persecution of Christians post-Assad

Recent Videos
4:32

Heroic Faith: A Sudanese Bishop's Witness and Africa’s Spiritual Awakening

Recent Videos
5:40

Discovering the Power of the Mass

Recent Videos
3:34

From Judaism to Christ: Mother Miriam’s incredible conversion story

Recent Videos
3:39

Fired over daily Mass? A stand for Catholic tradition

Recent Videos
3:27

From atheist to devout Catholic: Incredible conversion story

Recent Videos
3:27

Principal AJ Barker Fired for Upholding Catholic Faith in School?

Recent Videos
3:30

America has REJECTED Kamala Harris, but the fight isn’t over

Recent Videos
3:36

WWIII on the brink: Ukraine, Russia, and the globalist agenda

Recent Videos
2:31

Redemptive suffering: Bringing loved ones closer to Christ

Recent Videos
1:10

Why God made us | The difference between men and women

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...