Journey Back to the Faith | Deacon Keith

Deacon Keith Fournier offers a powerful reflection on his journey back to the Catholic Church. Raised Catholic, Deacon Keith eventually drifted away, exploring Bible college, radical Marxist politics, and New Age spirituality in his search for meaning and truth. Through his experiences, he encountered the profound beauty and depth of the Catholic faith, ultimately returning to the Church he had left behind.

Deacon Keith reveals the pivotal moments, struggles, and grace-filled encounters that led him back to the fullness of the faith. His story is a reminder of God’s relentless pursuit of every soul and the Church’s enduring role as the repository of truth.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/from-marxist-rebel-to-catholic-deacon-keith-fourniers-journey-of-faith/

