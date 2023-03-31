Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

JP Sears becoming Catholic? Nancy Pelosi says she's more pro-life than her bishop

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

The culture of death is making a full assault to advance the destruction of Christianity and western morality. Pro-abortion ‘catholic’ politician Nancy Pelosi has publicly attacked her bishop, Archbishop Cordileone, in a speech at Georgetown University, saying homelessness and migration are the moral equivalency of abortion and indicating that she is more pro-life than her bishop. Meanwhile, Bishop McElroy has denounced EWTN and Raymond Arroyo for inviting Archbishop Poprocki to appear on the Catholic network. McElroy says that they deserve censorship for their criticism of Pope Francis. 

Additionally, the cauldron of hatred continued to pour over this past week as an active shooter, identifying as a “transgender,” murdered three adults and three children at a Nashville Christian school, an event that is now radicalizing further the discontent of the trans community and pushing them towards more violence. However, there are still reasons for hope: renown comedian and political commentator JP Sears has signaled that he may become Catholic. Is this news too good to be true? Join LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Fr. James Altman in this episode of Faith and Reason as they analyze all of these events and more and what they mean for the Culture of Life.

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

March 31, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
0:59:15

JP Sears becoming Catholic? Nancy Pelosi says she's more pro-life than her bishop

Recent Videos
0:53:38

UPDATE: New World Order fully unleashed | Pagans, heretics & communist Chinese

Recent Videos
1:00:36

Jane Fonda calls for the ‘murder’ of pro-lifers & Biden calls DeSantis ‘sinful’

Recent Videos
0:55:00

Signs of the times: Rise of Satanism indicates cultural downfall

Recent Videos
1:01:57

The truth about Paris Hilton’s ‘20 boys’ and the bishops’ war

Recent Videos
1:02:01

MUST WATCH: Trump predicts WW3. Meanwhile Vatican worried about Latin Mass, LGBT

Recent Videos
0:49:08

Pope Francis and the FBI are targeting Latin Mass Catholics

Recent Videos
41:07

Biden crime family laptop reveals world closer to the abyss

Recent Videos
56:48

Pope Francis' latest advance of the LGBT agenda full speed

Recent Videos
46:28

Now: World domination, Catholic rebellion, & end of the Latin Mass?

Recent Videos
1:03:10

New revelations suggest that the Vatican dishonored Pope Benedict XVI

Recent Videos
41:17

ENCORE: The Vatican conference that called inviting the Jews to embrace Jesus 'anti-Semitic'

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...