Judaism to the Eucharist: Easter FULFILLS the Jewish Passover

Mother Miriam rejoices in the Paschal season, calling it the richest time of the Church year and the heart of supernatural life. As the Church prays for the soul of Pope Francis, Mother reflects on God’s providence — even in confusing or painful seasons — and reminds us of the promise in Romans 8:28: He works all things for good for those who love Him.

Mother Miriam also shares a moving reflection on how the Resurrection fulfills the Jewish Passover, reading from Dom Guéranger and weaving in her own journey from Judaism to the Catholic Church. She defends the beauty of Christians honoring their spiritual roots in the Passover, now fulfilled in the Eucharist, and encourages all Catholics to rediscover Eastertide with reverence, knowledge, and joy. The episode ends with listener questions and a heartfelt call to deeper catechesis, confidence in God’s plan, and joyful fidelity to Christ — especially in times of trial.

April 24, 2025

