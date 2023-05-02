Honor your mother this May with a tribute donation of any amount to LifeSite and we will send her a special LifeSite Mother’s Day card — Opportunity lasts until May 12!
JUST IN: Abortion statistics & what they mean for the Culture of Life I Dr. Michael New

The latest abortion statistics reveal shocking findings in the battle to save the Culture of Life from pro-abortion activists. These statistics are not reported by the mainstream media, who care only about advancing the pro-abortion mainstream narrative. Get the facts and statistics that you need to know — educating yourself as a pro-life activist — from pro-life expert Dr. Michael New.

May 2, 2023

