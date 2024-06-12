Justice Alito's wife caught on hidden mic praising Sacred Heart of Jesus - Slammed by media
June is the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, but The Hill newspaper has labeled the flag a symbol of the far right before backtracking on its initial description. Meanwhile, the Vatican is made into a worldwide joke as Pope Francis invited liberal comedians to an audience. But good shepherds remain, as Bishop Joseph Strickland led a powerful Eucharistic procession in Tyler, Texas. Find out about all of this and other events in this new episode of Faith and Reason.
June 12, 2024
