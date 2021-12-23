Justin Trudeau is the ultimate hypocrite who boasts of being for minority rights while crushing them
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been making multiple public statements admitting that he's willing to deny the rights of the minority of Canadians who object to being forced to take the COVID jabs.
The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 23, 2021
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Justin Trudeau is the ultimate hypocrite who boasts of being for minority rights while crushing them
-
LifeSite staffer calls on young culture warriors to enlist in revamped internship program
-
Unpacking Pope Francis' war on Latin Mass Catholics and why it matters for everyone else
-
LifeSite's beginnings and fighting the occult: Q&A with John-Henry Westen
-
Ontario Catholic hospital invokes Pope Francis to deny Catholic nurse religious exemption for COVID jab