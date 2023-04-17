Justin Trudeau tells student critical of abortion to do more ‘praying’ on the topic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has once again signaled his unwavering support for abortion, telling a young man critical of the deadly practice to do more “praying” on the topic.

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/