Keeping the faith while investigating clergy sex abuse

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry speaks to Stephen Brady, an investigative reporter and head of Roman Catholic Faithful, who has been fighting the corruption in the Church for decades.
Brady and RCF are now being sued by a California priest. Please make a secure donation through LifeFunder and support RCF to continue their work: https://www.lifefunder.com/rcfaithful
