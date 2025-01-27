Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Keeping the Sabbath holy | Bishop Strickland

A Shepherd's Voice

A Shepherd's Voice

Bishop Joseph Strickland urges Catholics to keep the Sabbath holy and reflects on the profound meaning of the Third Commandment: “Remember to keep holy the Sabbath day.”

He emphasizes the importance of Sunday as a day of rest, worship, and spiritual renewal through the Holy Mass. Delving into the mystery of transubstantiation, Bishop Strickland underscores the Eucharist as the source and summit of Catholic life, urging faithful preparation and reverence for the sacred mysteries.

There is a vital connection between Confession and Holy Communion. We must advocate for frequent confession to ensure the worthiness of receiving the Eucharist. With modern distractions threatening the sanctity of the Mass, Bishop Strickland calls Catholics to deeper devotion and a renewed commitment to God’s commandments and teachings.

January 27, 2025

