Killing the homeless -- Canada's new form of mercy

Euthanasia is on the rise in Canada, claiming the lives of mothers, fathers, and children — even with preventable and curable diseases like depression. "Medical Assistance in Dying," or MAiD, must be stopped.

The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 7, 2022

