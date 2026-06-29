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Kneeling in the Void: Fr. Fasching on the Silence That Saves You

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You kneel before the Blessed Sacrament. You try to pray. You feel nothing. The silence is empty. The time seems wasted. Father Jeff Fasching has a message: it is never wasted.

Spiritual dryness is not a sign of failure. It is a sign of fidelity. The saints experienced it. Christ Himself experienced it in the Garden. When no emotional consolation comes, the act of remaining is itself the prayer. Worship is not about what you feel, it is about honoring God whether you feel it or not.

Fasching urges Catholics not to judge the Mass or Adoration by personal satisfaction. The Eucharist is the greatest expression of Christ’s love. He desires that love to be returned—through faithful presence, through perseverance, through the quiet decision to stay even when the heart feels distant

Watch full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/most-people-are-choosing-hell-fr-fasching-on-the-churchs-silence-on-the-last-things/

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June 29, 2026

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