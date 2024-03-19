Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Knights of Saint John Paul II Serve Queen of Heaven and Her Army

The newly-established Knights of Saint John Paul II are assisting the Queen of Heaven and the triumph of her Immaculate Heart by praying the rosary each Saturday in towns around the world. The Knights of Saint John-Paul II engage in prayerful public activism to reclaim the world for Christ. While society continues to descend into cultural darkness, the Knights of Saint John Paul II and their devotion to the rosary are a shining light of Christ’s grace against the LGBT agenda, abortion lobby, and other forces against Gospel freedom.

Learn more about how the Knights of John Paul II are transforming the world — one neighborhood at a time — and how you can make a difference too: https://knightsofsaintjohnpaulii.org/

March 19, 2024

Knights of Saint John Paul II Serve Queen of Heaven and Her Army

Man died after car crash. Here’s what he saw

The sacrilege at St. Patrick’s in NYC is only the beginning

They want to ELIMINATE 7 billion people. Will you be one of them?

Donald Trump needs to convert to the Catholic faith: here’s why

President Biden laughs while mother weeps at teen deaths from illegal fentanyl from Mexico

OUTRAGE: Archbishop Cancels a Catholic Family Business

One of the world's best pro-life apologists had a baby and it changed her life

WARNING: We must stop the New World Order

Exploring the thesis of the 'Ratzinger Code': Did Pope Benedict fake his resignation?

Looking for an anti-woke adventure novel for your Catholic young adults? Try Catholic Joe Superhero

Growing close to God during financial uncertainty

