Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Lace, smells and bells: What's with all the pomp and circumstance at the Latin Mass?

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Dr. Peter Kwasniewski is back to shed more light on the profound reasons why the Traditional Latin Mass is structured the way it is, with all its smells and bells. The theologian and liturgical expert continues answering questions on the deeper meaning behind every detail of the Traditional Latin Mass.

Dr. Kwasniewski’s latest book is titled Turned Around: Replying to Common Objections Against the Traditional Latin Mass, which you can purchase here: https://tanbooks.com/products/books/turned-around-replying-to-common-objections-against-the-traditional-latin-mass/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 28, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Lace, smells and bells: What's with all the pomp and circumstance at the Latin Mass?

Recent Videos
35:24

Traditional Latin Mass is like an Easter egg hunt that lasts a lifetime

Recent Videos
25:19

Challenging the Francis papacy | Fr. Giorgio Maria Faré and the Church’s crisis

Recent Videos
24:53

Freed January 6 protester: I prayed inside the Capitol for the good of our country

Recent Videos
29:09

'Stealth euthanasia'? Catholic nursing home accused of killing a nun

Recent Videos
50:45

War in the Holy Land: What Christians need to know

Recent Videos
27:58

Pro life activist dies in prison. Did the FBI frame him?

Recent Videos
31:49

Candace Owens BANNED?! | Australia's top freedom fighter Monica Smit calls out the censorship!

Recent Videos
52:19

Archbishop Viganò endorses LifeSite journalist's book on the crisis in the Church

Recent Videos
19:18

Here's what 'Christ is King' REALLY means

Recent Videos
24:39

NOW is the time to prepare for the coming chastisement: Here's what you should do

Recent Videos
53:19

The question everyone’s asking: Is Francis the pope?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...