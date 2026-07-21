Laicized Right Before the Conclave: The Priest Who Accused Leo XIV of Covering Up Abuse

A monsignor with decades of service in canon law, including work in Peru and the Diocese of Colorado Springs, was laicized just days before the conclave that elected Pope Leo XIV. He claims it was not justice. It was retaliation.

The monsignor alleges that false accusations, manipulated evidence, and irregular canonical procedures were used to destroy his reputation after he defended alleged abuse victims and publicly criticized influential Church leaders. He says he was never shown a formal decree of dismissal. He says due process was never afforded. He says the Church authorities who destroyed him relied on power, not law.

At the center of his accusations: Pope Leo XIV, then Cardinal Robert Prevost, whom the monsignor accuses of covering up abuse and orchestrating his removal. He also names Bishop Michael Sheridan, Bishop James Golka, and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in his account of a system that punishes those who speak truth.

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