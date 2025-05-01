LANDMARK Parental Rights Case Hits SUPREME COURT

Grace Morrison, a Catholic mother of seven and a pro-life activist, is a lead plaintiff in a landmark Supreme Court case along with Will Haun, senior counsel at the Becket Fund, who exposes how public schools are pushing radical gender ideology on children without parental consent. Grace shares her powerful testimony as a mother, homeschooler, and defender of faith, while Haun explains how their legal fight could redefine parental rights and religious freedom in America. This is more than one family’s battle—it’s a fight for every parent, every child, and the soul of the nation.

