Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

LANDMARK Parental Rights Case Hits SUPREME COURT

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Grace Morrison, a Catholic mother of seven and a pro-life activist, is a lead plaintiff in a landmark Supreme Court case along with Will Haun, senior counsel at the Becket Fund, who exposes how public schools are pushing radical gender ideology on children without parental consent. Grace shares her powerful testimony as a mother, homeschooler, and defender of faith, while Haun explains how their legal fight could redefine parental rights and religious freedom in America. This is more than one family’s battle—it’s a fight for every parent, every child, and the soul of the nation.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 1, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More

LANDMARK Parental Rights Case Hits SUPREME COURT

Recent Videos
47:27

Hell is REAL, and many CHOOSE it | Monsignor Pope

Recent Videos
42:01

Dad of 16 REVEALS parenting SECRETS to lead your family

Recent Videos
35:46

Hollywood EXPOSED: Degeneracy, trafficking & demons

Recent Videos
31:15

The FIGHT for Canada: Maxime Bernier and Rod Taylor

Recent Videos
44:52

CRISIS in Canada: Christians must WAKE UP!

Recent Videos
54:31

Father Altman's URGENT warning: Church leaders COMPLICIT?!

Recent Videos
39:14

Hidden SECRET behind IVF: Doctor SPEAKS OUT!

Recent Videos
33:51

Shocking prophecy REVEALED | The Antichrist is HERE?!

Recent Videos
30:29

Silent genocide | The truth about Gaza’s Christian crisis

Recent Videos
31:03

She survived Communist CHINA, sees it happening here

Recent Videos
32:41

The moral CRISIS of IVF: Can Catholics adopt frozen embryos?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...