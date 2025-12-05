Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Last First Saturday before the 100-year deadline is TODAY

Prepare for the 100th anniversary of Our Lady’s First Saturday request with this final 2025 Rosary episode. John-Henry Westen leads a sweeping meditation on salvation history, exploring each mystery through themes of reparation, incarnation, and resurrection. Discover how the Rosary anchors the First Saturday devotion — from Elizabeth’s awe to Thomas’ surrender — and be inspired to fulfill Mary’s call to repentance and deeper union with Christ.

December 5, 2025

