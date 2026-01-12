Latin Mass PERSECUTION: Catholics must speak the TRUTH | Mother Miriam

Mother Miriam shares a powerful testimony about the loss of liturgical beauty and the uncompromising call to defend truth, even if it means losing access to the Traditional Latin Mass.

She recounts the first time he experienced the Latin Mass, celebrated in a kitchen by a retired priest. Overwhelmed by its reverence, he broke down in tears, realizing, “We’ve been robbed.” His journey began a year earlier, falling asleep every night to a recording of Bishop Fulton Sheen narrating the 1940 Easter Vigil, a beauty he could not find upon entering the Novus Ordo Church.

