Latin Mass RISING: Hope, Family & Faith Under Pope Leo XIV

John-Henry Westen joins Dr. Maria on LindellTV to explore early signs that Pope Leo XIV may be quietly steering the Church back toward tradition, offering hope to Catholics disillusioned by years of liturgical suppression and cultural compromise. From collapsing birthrates to the marginalization of faithful priests, the conversation confronts the roots of the crisis, and the promise of renewal. Dr. Maria and Westen end with a bold call: speak the truth, defend the family, and reclaim the sacred.

