Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Latin Mass RISING: Hope, Family & Faith Under Pope Leo XIV

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

John-Henry Westen joins Dr. Maria on LindellTV to explore early signs that Pope Leo XIV may be quietly steering the Church back toward tradition, offering hope to Catholics disillusioned by years of liturgical suppression and cultural compromise. From collapsing birthrates to the marginalization of faithful priests, the conversation confronts the roots of the crisis, and the promise of renewal. Dr. Maria and Westen end with a bold call: speak the truth, defend the family, and reclaim the sacred.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

 

June 12, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More

Latin Mass RISING: Hope, Family & Faith Under Pope Leo XIV

Recent Videos
49:50

Biometric TYRANNY: The new war on Faith and Freedom

Recent Videos
6:59

Will Pope Leo XIV consecrate Russia? | Christopher Ferrara

Recent Videos
13:54

The Uganda Martyrs: Faith can cost everything

Recent Videos
43:17

Human TRAFFICKING in plain sight?! | Ireland’s surrogacy SCANDAL

Recent Videos
16:53

Heartfelt plea to Pope Leo XIV: RESTORE the TRUTH!

Recent Videos
12:41

Dejection to HOPE | What caused my delayed embrace of Pope Leo

Recent Videos
41:35

U.K. BACKS DOWN on surrogacy ... for now

Recent Videos
6:51

The Gaza GENOCIDE they don’t want you to see: Jason Jones

Recent Videos
11:52

Holy See ambassador: The #1 thing Catholic fathers must do

Recent Videos
3:54

Ottawa March for Life 2025: THOUSANDS rise for the unborn!

Recent Videos
9:44

New Pope Leo XIV – Hints of hope and THE sign to watch for

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...