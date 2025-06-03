Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Latin Mass RISING: What comes next? | Kennedy Hall

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

With the Latin Mass on the rise across the world, what’s next? Kennedy Hall talks about the growing influence of the SSPX, which now serves nearly a million faithful but faces a serious challenge with only two active bishops. Hall explains why new consecrations are likely, and why Pope Leo XIV may want to avoid a repeat of the 1988 fallout. They also talk about the deeper roots of the Church’s, focusing on how modernist thinking has shaped theology for decades, even among leaders often viewed as conservative. From Latin Mass growth to Africa’s surprising openness to tradition.

June 3, 2025

