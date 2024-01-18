LAUGHABLY PRO-LIFE: Watch The World's Only Pro-Life Comedian

Nicholas De Santo is the world’s only self-professed pro-life comedian, using humor to directly shed light on the joy and truth of the pro-life movement. De Santo navigates the abortion debate with laughter — revealing the winsome position of choosing life and family over abortion. De Santo not only entertains the world, but challenges preconceptions held by pro-abortion activists fed to them by the mainstream media. De Santo’s comedy allows pro-abortion activists to cross the isle — and have fun doing it. While all comedians are rule-breakers, De Santo breaks the ultimate rule of laughing at the left — creating, through humor, dialogue and connection that is lacking in the culture war today.

