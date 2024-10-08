Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Leah Darrow's journey to Christ: embracing God's call for more

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Leah Darrow, a Catholic speaker and mother of several children, shares her powerful conversion story and how God’s true calling can transform our lives. Discover how her path to Christ led her to realize that being a full-time mom doesn’t mean giving up on your God-given dreams. Learn how we can all change course to follow God’s plan, because as Leah says, “He made us for more.”

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/ex-model-turned-pro-life-speaker-raising-children-doesnt-mean-women-cant-achieve-their-dreams-too/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

October 8, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Leah Darrow's journey to Christ: embracing God's call for more

Recent Videos
4:36

Modesty brings us closer to Christ

Recent Videos
2:48

Jesus brought the Gospel to the Jewish people and so MUST we

Recent Videos
3:44

Israel’s bombing of Gaza: churches and civilians under attack

Recent Videos
3:07

Christians under attack | IDF bombs Gaza church

Recent Videos
3:42

The message of Fatima is MASSIVE

Recent Videos
5:51

Is Tucker radically changing his view on the pill?

Recent Videos
2:48

Fatima is THE ANSWER of our times

Recent Videos
4:15

DEVASTATING unknown effects of the pill

Recent Videos
2:49

Only through Christ can Elon Musk DEFEAT the Woke Mind Virus

Recent Videos
2:49

Society is built on TRUTH, and that truth is Christianity

Recent Videos
3:42

Imagine if Obama was pro-life

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...