Leaked Document EXPOSED: Dissecting Charlotte’s War on Reverence!

John-Henry Westen and Frank Wright expose a leaked document from Bishop Michael Martin that reads like a manifesto against sacred worship. The Charlotte Diocese now denounces kneeling at the altar rail, Latin responses, bells, fiddleback vestments, and even the priest making the sign of the cross over children. With PowerPoint encouraged and tradition forbidden, Westen and Wright argue this isn’t reform, it’s a rupture. They trace the real motive not to theology, but to envy of beauty and reverence that draw souls to God. As Charlotte becomes ground zero in the liturgy wars, Catholics are called to resist with clarity, courage, and fidelity to the faith of their fathers.

