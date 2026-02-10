Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

LEAKED EMAIL: Cardinal Cupich Ignores Fulton Sheen to Attack Trump

John-Henry Westen delivers a bombshell report on a leaked email from Cardinal Blase Cupich to his priests, issued on the very day the Vatican announced the beatification of Venerable Fulton J. Sheen. The cardinal’s message makes no mention of this historic event, offering no acknowledgment of Sheen’s holiness, his evangelistic legacy, or its significance for the American Church. Instead, the communication is solely dedicated to condemning President Donald Trump and demanding a political apology. Westen juxtaposes this silence with Fulton Sheen’s own uncompromising defense of Catholic truth on life, morality, and the duty of bishops.

February 10, 2026

