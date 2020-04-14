Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

Learning to trust in what we cannot see: a happy story to brighten your day

Tue Apr 14, 2020 - 3:13 pm EST

In This Episode

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 4.14.2020. Today Mother reads the story of the donkey that taught his master how to trust. This historical fiction tells the story of Jesus through the eyes of an 'intelligent donkey' and his owner. The story highlights the importance of trusting in more than just what we can see.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live here.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL