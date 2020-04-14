Learning to trust in what we cannot see: a happy story to brighten your day

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 4.14.2020. Today Mother reads the story of the donkey that taught his master how to trust. This historical fiction tells the story of Jesus through the eyes of an 'intelligent donkey' and his owner. The story highlights the importance of trusting in more than just what we can see.

