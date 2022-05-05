Leftists openly attempt to incite violence in wake of leaked Supreme Court Roe opinion
This week on Faith & Reason, the panel shares their thoughts on the leaked Supreme Court opinion potentially overturning Roe v. Wade, the escalation of tensions between Russia and the West, and the Pfizer document dump attesting to the destructive impact of COVID jabs.
Faith & ReasonMay 5, 2022
About the Show
Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Leftists openly attempt to incite violence in wake of leaked Supreme Court Roe opinion
-
The potential FDA plan to inject kids 5 years and younger with abortion-tainted COVID jabs
-
The WHO's plan to develop a global health system to track your vaccination status
-
The coming leftist revolution if the Supreme Court throws out Roe v. Wade
-
The Vatican conference that called inviting the Jews to embrace Jesus 'anti-Semitic'