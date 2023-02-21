Lent is a precious time because we get to accompany the suffering Christ
On today's episode, Mother Miriam speaks about the great privilege of participating in Lent and gives practical advice on how to make this the best Lenten journey yet.
Mother Miriam LiveFebruary 21, 2023
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
