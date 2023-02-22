Lent: Unlock Your Hidden Power with Prayer and Fasting

Is there a secret way to pray to God? For thousands of years, ancient monks have mastered the power of prayer and deep spiritual communion with God. Did a praying visionary reveal that the sun was ripped from its orbit? Do Catholic origins come from ancient prayer blood sacrifices? How exactly do we access the secret power of the Holy Spirit just like monks from centuries ago? Learn the secret and forgotten way of praying to God now, with these ancient prayers revealed. Precious Metals expert Drew Mason joins John-Henry for another deeply insightful and enlightening meditation on the power of prayer and committing oneself to the providence of God. Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners, Drew has merged his faith in God and precious metals investing to help countless listeners secure the resources they need to protect themselves and plan for the future. Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/how-to-really-pray-hymns-scripture-and-chant/ FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/PreciousMetals/Item/LSNROUND/1-oz-lifesite-news-silver-round FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ Follow us on social media: LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

