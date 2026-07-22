Leo XIV Approves Another Communist Bishop & the "Queer Jesus" University Medal

Pope Leo XIV is set to present a sustainability medal at Villanova University, his alma mater, which has hosted performances of The Vagina Monologues, promoted LGBT events, and implemented gender-inclusive policies. The Pope has approved another bishop under the Vatican’s deal with China, a policy critics say has accelerated the persecution of the underground Church. The pattern is clear: the Vatican is rewarding institutions that promote gender ideology and regimes that suppress the faith.

We take a look at the growing divide: bishops who defend the Traditional Latin Mass face restrictions, while universities that promote “Queer Jesus” theology receive papal recognition. Cardinals Sarah and Burke have called for broader access to the Latin Mass, but their voices are increasingly marginalized. The faithful are watching. The hierarchy is silent. And the Pope is sending mixed signals that leave everyone confused.

This is not a series of isolated incidents, it is a direction. A direction away from tradition, away from clarity, and away from the Catholic faith as it has always been understood. The question is whether anyone in Rome will notice before it is too late.

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