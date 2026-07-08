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Leo’s ‘Gayification’ of the Church + Chicago Cardinal Cupich’s Memorial to Suicide

Faith & Reason

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Cardinal Blase Cupich has erected the first U.S. Catholic cemetery memorial dedicated to suicide. The Archdiocese of Chicago frames it as an evolution in understanding mental illness. The panel on Faith and Reason sees it differently: a dangerous pastoral precedent that suggests “nothing is wrong” and risks leading the faithful into despair, or worse, normalizing assisted suicide.

The move is not isolated. It fits a broader pattern under Pope Leo XIV: the appointment of a German bishop who supports same-sex blessings, Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe’s celebration of a Mass honoring a 50-year homosexual partnership, and a Vatican newspaper supplement that downplays the reality of Satan as a mere historical construct. The panel warns that this is modernism’s endgame: deny the demonic, deny sin, deny judgment, and eventually deny God.

Meanwhile, traditionalists face excommunication. The contrast could not be starker. The panel defends the SSPX’s necessity and argues that true Catholic obedience requires recognizing that while the papacy possesses divine authority, the pope himself is not God. He can hold errant opinions. And when those opinions lead the Church away from its own teachings, the faithful are bound to resist. The “gayification” of the Church is not progress. It is apostasy dressed in pastoral language. And Cupich’s memorial is just the latest monument to it.

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July 8, 2026

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