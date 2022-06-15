Leslyn Lewis: World Economic Forum chief Klaus Schwab has disrespected Canadian democracy
LifeSiteNews correspondent Kennedy Hall interviewed Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis to discuss COVID lockdowns, education, the World Economic Forum and more.
LSNTVJune 15, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Leslyn Lewis: World Economic Forum chief Klaus Schwab has disrespected Canadian democracy
-
Pro-life men march in Florida capital to 'stop the murder' of unborn children
-
Prepping for Collapse: A look into the how and why of the survivalist lifestyle
-
Pro-life, UN insider describes fight against Gates-sponsored abortion, globalist medical tyranny
-
Time is now for 'Biblical events' to end abortion in America: Catholic priest