LSNTV

Leslyn Lewis: World Economic Forum chief Klaus Schwab has disrespected Canadian democracy

LifeSiteNews correspondent Kennedy Hall interviewed Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis to discuss COVID lockdowns, education, the World Economic Forum and more.

LSNTVJune 15, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More