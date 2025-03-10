LGBTQ Blessings WEAKEN the Church | Bishop Strickland

Bishop Strickland explores the Ninth and Tenth Commandments—”Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife” and “Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s goods”, highlighting how sin begins in the heart, emphasizing the dangers of lust, envy, and greed in today’s world. Bishop Strickland examines how modern culture, particularly social media and entertainment, fuels covetousness by glorifying material wealth, unrealistic beauty standards, and unfaithfulness in relationships.

Bishop Strickland critiques trends within the Church that undermine moral teachings on purity, chastity, and detachment from materialism, such as issues like the Vatican’s approval of same-sex blessings, ambiguity on marriage, and the sexual abuse crisis, which are discussed as evidence of a weakening stance on moral discipline. Bishop Strickland calls for a return to traditional Catholic values, emphasizing purity of heart, gratitude for God’s blessings, and resistance to worldly temptations. Catholics must reject modernism and live according to God’s commandments to find true peace and holiness.

