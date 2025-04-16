Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

LGBTQ child MUTILATION for profit EXPOSED | Doctor explains

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

Pediatrician and child advocate Dr. Michelle Cretella delivers a searing takedown of the gender ideology movement, calling it what it is: a dangerous, profit-driven assault on children. In this episode, Dr. Cretella explains that sex is binary, immutable, and grounded in biology — not identity. She exposes the devastating effects of so-called “gender-affirming care,” including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries that sterilize and permanently damage healthy kids — all while failing to improve mental health outcomes. Behind it all? A medical pipeline that creates lifelong patients and massive profits for Big Pharma.

But this isn’t just a medical scandal — it’s a spiritual war. Dr. Cretella explains how gender ideology rejects both human nature and divine design, calling on parents, doctors, and educators to fight back with truth, courage, and faith.

April 16, 2025

