LGBTQ child MUTILATION for profit EXPOSED | Doctor explains

Pediatrician and child advocate Dr. Michelle Cretella delivers a searing takedown of the gender ideology movement, calling it what it is: a dangerous, profit-driven assault on children. In this episode, Dr. Cretella explains that sex is binary, immutable, and grounded in biology — not identity. She exposes the devastating effects of so-called “gender-affirming care,” including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries that sterilize and permanently damage healthy kids — all while failing to improve mental health outcomes. Behind it all? A medical pipeline that creates lifelong patients and massive profits for Big Pharma.

But this isn’t just a medical scandal — it’s a spiritual war. Dr. Cretella explains how gender ideology rejects both human nature and divine design, calling on parents, doctors, and educators to fight back with truth, courage, and faith.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten