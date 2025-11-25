Liberalism is a SIN?! Why you CAN’T be a Catholic liberal | Frankly Ep. 15

Frank dives into the Catholic classic Liberalism Is a Sin by Don Félix Sardà y Salvany to show how the Church’s 19th-century warnings still speak directly to our time. Sardà y Salvany argued that liberalism replaces God with human will, unleashing moral chaos and the collapse of civilization. Frank explains how this spiritual error gave birth to modernism and today’s culture of self-worship, climate cults, borderless utopias, and identity politics.

