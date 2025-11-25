Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Liberalism is a SIN?! Why you CAN’T be a Catholic liberal | Frankly Ep. 15

Frankly

Frankly

See More

Frank dives into the Catholic classic Liberalism Is a Sin by Don Félix Sardà y Salvany to show how the Church’s 19th-century warnings still speak directly to our time. Sardà y Salvany argued that liberalism replaces God with human will, unleashing moral chaos and the collapse of civilization. Frank explains how this spiritual error gave birth to modernism and today’s culture of self-worship, climate cults, borderless utopias, and identity politics.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://7xup.short.gy/qQkpPy

Find FULL and UNCENSORED content here to see beyond what we can show you on YouTube: https://7xup.short.gy/KNBJfI

November 25, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Liberalism is a SIN?! Why you CAN’T be a Catholic liberal | Frankly Ep. 15

Recent Videos
27:16

Modernism: The new paganism | Frankly Ep. 14

Recent Videos
23:35

The replacement of Christ | Frankly Ep. 13

Recent Videos
28:05

The myth of liberal democracy | Frankly Ep. 12

Recent Videos
47:08

America is selling babies: Womb-for-rent industry EXPOSED | Frankly Ep11

Recent Videos
54:51

America’s disgrace: The dark truth about surrogacy in the U.S. | Frankly Ep10

Recent Videos
49:56

The ANSWER to modernity: Catholic social teaching | Frankly Ep9

Recent Videos
50:33

Why “conspiracy theories” explain reality - Frankly Ep8

Recent Videos
40:08

Unmasking the madness: mad pride EXPOSED | Frankly Ep7

Recent Videos
50:04

How to win tribal war | Frankly Ep. 6

Recent Videos
50:55

Clown World War: How propaganda replaces reality - Frankly Ep5

Recent Videos
45:41

Disenchantment - The end of the Empire of Lies? - Frankly Ep4

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...