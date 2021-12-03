Pro-lifers cautiously optimistic after Supreme Court hears historic challenge to Roe v. Wade. Follow our coverage here
Lies, lies, lies. Politicians must think we have very short memories

LifeSite's Danielle Zuccaro asks John-Henry Westen a variety of questions submitted by LifeSite monthly donors, or, "Sustainers." John-Henry talks about the Mississippi Supreme Court case, the lies surrounding the COVID jab, how to speak to your kids about the 'vaccine', the Big Tech censorship LifeSite is facing, and much more.

The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 3, 2021

