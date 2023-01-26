Life is On the Line - Mark Houck Trial Day 2
Attorney Michael McHale, Senior Counsel for the Thomas More Society, updates pro-lifers on the events of Day 2 of the Mark Houck trial.
LSNTVJanuary 26, 2023
