Life Runner founder encourages Christians to carry their cross daily for the pro-life cause
Dr. Pat Castle explains Life Runners’ inception and the organization’s goal to be a pro-life witness wherever their Life Runner t-shirts are worn. Pat encourages all runners and walkers to become a Life Runner where they will join 17,000+ other runners supporting the pro-life cause.
LifeSite Special ReportJanuary 24, 2022
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
