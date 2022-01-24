LifeSite Special Report

Life Runner founder encourages Christians to carry their cross daily for the pro-life cause

Dr. Pat Castle explains Life Runners’ inception and the organization’s goal to be a pro-life witness wherever their Life Runner t-shirts are worn. Pat encourages all runners and walkers to become a Life Runner where they will join 17,000+ other runners supporting the pro-life cause.

January 24, 2022

