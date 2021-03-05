Life under lockdown

Join us for our inaugural episode of the Ladies of LifeSite podcast. Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events.

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

In today's episode, the 'Ladies' Rebekah, Maddie, Lisa, and Clare introduce themselves and discuss what life has been like for each of them living under lockdown. Grab your cup of coffee, tea, or beverage of choice and join us!

We hope that you will be inspired and spiritually strengthened through this podcast and share it with a friend, mother, sister, or daughter in your life.

